Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.85. The company had a trading volume of 837,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,451. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $381.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.