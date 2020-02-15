Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,624. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average is $258.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

