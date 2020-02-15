Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 9,028 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth $49,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.82. 1,433,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,507. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.50.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

