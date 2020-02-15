Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 92,017 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,017 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

F stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 46,328,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,216,504. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.