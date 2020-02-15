Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,156 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,943. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,115,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 184.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

