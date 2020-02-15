Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 2,733 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

