Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 666 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,250. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $183.30 and a 1-year high of $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.29. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

