Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after acquiring an additional 243,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.25. 1,600,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

