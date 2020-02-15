Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $73.39. 1,402,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,833. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

