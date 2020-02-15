Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,556 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNA. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 417,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.