Sepio Capital LLC Buys 573 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 650.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,613,025. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 507,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $618.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.