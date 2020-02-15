Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $41,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,476,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.95. 8,702,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

