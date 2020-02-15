Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.