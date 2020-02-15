Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 885,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,714. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

