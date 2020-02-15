Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

