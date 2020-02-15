Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,010. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

