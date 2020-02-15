Sepio Capital LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.0% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,659,719 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 2,375,166 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after buying an additional 1,841,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,961,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 22,882,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,347,777. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

