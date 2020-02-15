Sepio Capital LLC Has $16.62 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. 6,545,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.