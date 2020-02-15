Sepio Capital LLC Has $17.07 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 9,177,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,836,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.