Sepio Capital LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.18. 10,619,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,150,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

