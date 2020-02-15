Sepio Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 26,436,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,015,636. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

