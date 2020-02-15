Sepio Capital LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.07. 1,152,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

