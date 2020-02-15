Sepio Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,348. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

