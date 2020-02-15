Sepio Capital LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.60. 3,995,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

