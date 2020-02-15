Sepio Capital LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 7,496,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

