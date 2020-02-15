Sepio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.