Sepio Capital LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 726,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000. Resideo Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sepio Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,638 shares of company stock valued at $70,186 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

