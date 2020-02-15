Sepio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $181.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

