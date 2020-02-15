Sepio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.69.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,969,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

