Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 10,033 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $38.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

