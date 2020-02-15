Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 432,654 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 171.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the quarter. Funko comprises approximately 1.1% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Funko worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $466.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko Inc has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $27.89.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

