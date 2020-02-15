Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 83.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

DHR stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

