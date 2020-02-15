Sepio Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.37. The stock had a trading volume of 89,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,698. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

