Sepio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 4,305,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,476. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

