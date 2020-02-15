Sepio Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

