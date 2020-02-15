Sepio Capital LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.55. The stock had a trading volume of 528,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average is $330.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.