Sepio Capital LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.69. 2,815,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,312. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $1,692,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

