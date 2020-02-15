Sepio Capital LLC Sells 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,546. The firm has a market cap of $1,041.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,529.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,435.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,297.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

