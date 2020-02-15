Sepio Capital LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.95. 994,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,190. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

