Sepio Capital LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,002,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

