Sepio Capital LLC Sells 919 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $318.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,716. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $214.04 and a 1-year high of $319.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

