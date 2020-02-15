Sepio Capital LLC Sells 9,530 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,081 shares of company stock worth $30,803,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. 63,412,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,728. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

