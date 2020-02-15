Sepio Capital LLC Takes $8.23 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 7,134,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

