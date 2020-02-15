Sepio Capital LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 6,250,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.