ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,435 shares of company stock worth $35,645,221. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $356.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.