Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

Several analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 467,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Shake Shack by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Shake Shack by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $73.28 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

