Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $585.45. 305,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,787. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.