SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,854.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $80,854.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,968.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.99 or 0.02718386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.04525104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00799049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00916649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00105938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009697 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00662210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.