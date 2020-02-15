Shift Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Shift has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. Shift has a market capitalization of $451,511.00 and $756.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,743,011 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

