ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0117

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $621.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.